Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, is allegedly set to testify before Congress about his experiences witnessing Hunter dialing his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, into meetings with overseas business partners, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Archer, who is facing jail time for his involvement in a bond fraud case, will reportedly testify that he witnessed multiple meetings attended by Joe Biden, either in person or via speakerphone, where Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business partners and prospective investors.
According to the New York Post, one notable meeting occurred in Dubai in December 2015 after a board meeting for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma where Hunter served as a director.
Archer and Hunter went to a bar at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and, after receiving a call from a Burisma executive, Hunter allegedly dialed in his father and introduced the Ukrainians to him.
Archer is also apparently expected to reveal other instances where Hunter put his father on speakerphone during business meetings.
“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” GOP House Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said on Sunday.
The Comer-led House Oversight Committee will also likely probe the reasons why Burisma's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, urgently requested a phone call with Joe Biden in 2015.
That call allegedly took place just three days before Joe Biden was scheduled to address corruption and kleptocracy in Ukraine's parliament on December 9, 2015.
According to the Post, Archer will also testify about two dinners Hunter organized for his father to meet business partners from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan at a restaurant in Georgetown.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of his son's overseas business dealings.
Bombshell FBI documents released last week mentioned allegations that Zlochevsky claimed to have paid a $10 million bribe to Joe and Hunter Biden.
These documents also mention recordings and wire transfer statements that allegedly demonstrate payments to the Bidens.
An alleged associate of Archer said Archer agreed to testify before Congress this week because he believes it is his “civic duty.”
“[He has] nothing to hide, no revenge to enact nor anyone to protect other than his family and he feels he has been handcuffed by the absurdly bogus case into remaining silent,” the alleged associate told the Post.
“In a forum where he has immunity, he can at least start to speak the truth.”
