Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, is allegedly set to testify before Congress about his experiences witnessing Hunter dialing his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, into meetings with overseas business partners, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Archer, who is facing jail time for his involvement in a bond fraud case, will reportedly testify that he witnessed multiple meetings attended by Joe Biden, either in person or via speakerphone, where Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business partners and prospective investors.