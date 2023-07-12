CNN Joins Condemnation of President Joe Biden Disowning Granddaughter Born to Arkansas Stripper and Hunter: ‘Sad and Disturbing’

Biden's "six grandchildren" comment didn't serve him well, causing a clip from his 2020 campaign video, which focused on his family, to go viral. In the clip, a beaming Biden proclaimed, "I've had a rule my entire life: No matter what's happening, no matter how important the meeting, I'll always answer a call from my grandchildren."

It also featured him speaking t one of his grandchildren, telling them, "I miss you too, angel. Okay, I'm heading home now. I'll call you when I get back to Delaware. I love you baby, bye-bye."