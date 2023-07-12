Your tip
CNN Joins Condemnation of President Joe Biden Disowning Granddaughter Born to Arkansas Stripper and Hunter: ‘Sad and Disturbing’

Source: Mega; @lundentownn_/Instagram
Jul. 12 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Joe Biden has been catching flak after he proudly declared he has six grandchildren, with many reminding the president he has seven, including Hunter Biden's formerly secret love child, Navy Joan. His recent declaration, in which he completely ignored the four-year-old's existence, left heads spinning, and CNN's Dana Bash is the latest critic to slam #46 over his disregard for his youngest granddaughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

hunter biden daughter navy child support battle
Biden's "six grandchildren" comment didn't serve him well, causing a clip from his 2020 campaign video, which focused on his family, to go viral. In the clip, a beaming Biden proclaimed, "I've had a rule my entire life: No matter what's happening, no matter how important the meeting, I'll always answer a call from my grandchildren."

It also featured him speaking t one of his grandchildren, telling them, "I miss you too, angel. Okay, I'm heading home now. I'll call you when I get back to Delaware. I love you baby, bye-bye."

hunter biden david weiss meeting investigation probe
Biden publicly acknowledges Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, Maisy, 21, Beau Jr., 2, Natalie, 18, and Robert "Hunter," 16; however, he's never met or spoken to Navy, whom Hunter welcomed out of wedlock with former Arkansas stripper Lunden Roberts.

Bash called Biden's refusal of Navy, "Sad and disturbing on so many levels."

The CNN star said his lack of concern for the little girl isn't sitting right with his constituents, especially those on the left.

"I've talked to Democrats who very much love Joe Biden who say that this is kind of devastating to the image of who he is," Bash continued.

hunter biden daughter navy july th child support
Source: @lundentownn_/Instagram
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik also slammed the president for ignoring his seventh grandchild.

"Every American knows that Joe Biden should have done the right thing years ago and acknowledged ALL of his grandchildren," Stefanik said. "It is cold, heartless, selfish, and cowardly that the President of the United States can't show love or compassion to his beautiful granddaughter. America sees this for what it is - an inexcusable disgrace."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lunden wrapped up her child support battle with Hunter last month by agreeing to lower his $20k monthly payments after the first son claimed he could no longer afford the amount.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lunden wrapped up her child support battle with Hunter last month by agreeing to lower his $20k monthly payments after the first son claimed he could no longer afford the amount.

hunter biden lunden roberts child support attends court
While the payment amount has been kept under wraps, Hunter agreed to "build a relationship" with Navy— which, in turn, could pave the way for President Biden to form a relationship with his granddaughter and acknowledge her in the future.

