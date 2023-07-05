Hunter Biden's Patriotic Daughter, 4, Steps Out on July 4th After Child Support Slash
Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter put on a brave face to celebrate Independence Day as her estranged father agreed to "build a relationship" with her after slashing her monthly child support payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter's daughter, Navy Joan, dressed in her finest red, white, and blue attire while posing with an American flag on Tuesday. Wearing a patriotic two-piece set, she was photographed proudly waving the flag high in the air on July 4th.
The first son's ex, Lunden Roberts, shared the adorable snap on her social media for the world to see.
"Proud to be an a•m•e•r•i•c•a•n," she captioned the picture of her daughter. Lunden's declaration came weeks after she settled her bitter child support battle with Hunter.
While President Joe Biden's son has never met his daughter, he agreed to "build a relationship" with the young girl — which, in turn, paves the way for #46 to form a relationship with his granddaughter.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said that after Hunter, 53, agreed to develop a relationship with Navy, the daughter he denied was his until a DNA test proved otherwise, Lunden caved to slashing his $20k monthly child support.
Lunden not only agreed to lower Hunter's child support, but she also dropped her petition to change Navy's last name to Biden.
Hunter also agreed to let their daughter pick out one of his paintings each month.
"The idea is that Navy Joan will pick the art herself, she can hang it on her bedroom wall and feel she has something special from her dad. It will mean the world to her," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. "When the time is right Hunter can present his work to Navy Joan in person, he can teach her about art and how to paint. It's a fun way for father and daughter to bond."
Hunter took his ex to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. Lunden accused Joe's son of failing to disclose all his sources of income and was ready to fight. However, the two put down their weapons and, as RadarOnline.com reported, came to a mutual agreement about their settlement battle.