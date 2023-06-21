Hunter Biden Settles Bitter Court Battle With Ex Lunden Roberts Over $20k Per Month Support Checks for 4-year-old Daughter
Hunter Biden has hashed out a private deal with his ex-fling Lunden Roberts and will avoid a messy public trial over child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Lunden agreed to a deal where Hunter’s $20k per month child support payments will be reduced to an undisclosed amount.
The 32-year-old ex-stripper had opposed Hunter’s plea to decrease his monthly obligations after his income decreased since the initial 2020 deal.
Lunden’s lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told the New York Post the terms of the deal will be kept from the public. An insider told the outlet that Hunter’s payments will be axed by $5k, but Lunden’s lawyer refused to confirm that.
He told the outlet, “The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” he said.
Clint said it was “significant that Lunden was there” at Hunter’s deposition last week.”
He added, “I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize.”
As we previously reported, back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support of a baby girl named Navy. A DNA test proved President Biden’s son was indeed the biological dad.
In 2020, the parties reached a deal regarding child support and custody. However, last year, Hunter asked the court to recalculate the amount.
The case was extremely nasty with Lunden accusing Hunter of failing to disclose all his sources of income and playing dirty legal games. She said he has no contact with his daughter nor does his family.
“Lunden is a great mom and little Navy is going be fine,” her lawyer said. “The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family].”
The settlement, once signed by the judge, means the parties won’t face off in court later this year.
The resolution comes as Hunter reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice. Per the agreement, he will enter a guilty plea to two misdemeanor tax charges related to his willful failure to pay taxes for 2017 and 2018. He will avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge.