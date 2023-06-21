Hunter Biden Settles Bitter Court Battle With Ex Lunden Roberts Over $20k Per Month Support Checks for 4-year-old Daughter

According to sources close to the situation, Lunden agreed to a deal where Hunter’s $20k per month child support payments will be reduced to an undisclosed amount.

Hunter Biden has hashed out a private deal with his ex-fling Lunden Roberts and will avoid a messy public trial over child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lunden’s lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told the New York Post the terms of the deal will be kept from the public. An insider told the outlet that Hunter’s payments will be axed by $5k, but Lunden’s lawyer refused to confirm that.

The 32-year-old ex-stripper had opposed Hunter’s plea to decrease his monthly obligations after his income decreased since the initial 2020 deal.

He told the outlet, “The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” he said.

Clint said it was “significant that Lunden was there” at Hunter’s deposition last week.”

He added, “I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize.”