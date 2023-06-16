Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Fling Surprises Him in Court as He's Forced to Answer Financial Questions in Child Support Battle

Sources wondered what her motive was to attend the hearing.

"Attending Hunter's deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game. And why not? It's harder for most people to be untruthful about a person in their presence," one insider told Daily Mail, who broke the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.