Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Fling Surprises Him in Court as He's Forced to Answer Financial Questions in Child Support Battle

hunter biden lunden roberts child support attends court
Source: MEGA; @LUNDENTOWNN_/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 16 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden's ex-stripper fling surprised him in an Arkansas court to witness Joe Biden's son answer questions regarding his finances after begging the judge to lower his child support payments over their four-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

hunter
Source: Mega

Hunter was forced to face Lunden Roberts, 32, in court on Friday, where she listened in on his deposition in their years-long paternity battle. Insiders shared that the first son was caught off guard, adding that "Lunden has every right to be there - but it is highly unusual."

Sources wondered what her motive was to attend the hearing.

"Attending Hunter's deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game. And why not? It's harder for most people to be untruthful about a person in their presence," one insider told Daily Mail, who broke the news.

hunter biden lunden
Source: MEGA; @LUNDENTOWNN_/INSTAGRAM
The former flings share a four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, whom Hunter has reportedly never met. While the two settled the custody case in 2019, the problematic first son opened up a can of worms when he filed to lower his $20k per month child support.

According to Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, he has paid Lunden $750k in child support since discovering the little girl was biologically his.

hunter biden love child last name changed paternity
Source: Mega
But Lunden isn't going down without a fight.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hunter's ex-fling begged the judge not to award him with lower monthly payments while arguing Navy should “enjoy the same lifestyle and quality of life as her half-siblings and cousins who are members of the Biden family.”

"The court should set child support at its current amount even if it is to be considered an upward deviation in support,” the filing read in part.

hunter biden david weiss meeting investigation probe
Source: Mega
The support battle isn't Hunter's only legal woe.

His taxes and allegedly shady business deals are the target of a criminal probe. He and his father are also accused of collecting $5 million from an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings when Joe served as vice president.

Joe has denied ever discussing business dealings with Hunter and called the accusations about the "pay-for-play" money scheme "a bunch of malarkey."

