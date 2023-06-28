Hunter Biden Child Support Battle: First Son to Pay Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Only 5k Per Month, Daughter Navy Joan Cannot Use Biden Last Name
Hunter Biden agreed to pay his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Lunden Roberts, only $5,000 per month in child support for the couple’s young daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Roberts also agreed to drop a demand that would have seen the former couple’s four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, take the famous Biden last name.
In a surprising development to come days after Biden and Roberts privately settled their years-long child support battle outside of court last week, details connected to the settlement agreement have surfaced.
Biden’s monthly child support payments to Roberts for Navy Joan were slashed from a whopping $20k per month to only $5k per month, according to Daily Mail.
While Roberts reportedly wanted Navy Joan to take the Biden surname to “benefit from carrying the Biden Family name,” the president’s 53-year-old son reportedly argued against the move to ensure a “peaceful existence” for the four-year-old that is “free of the political scrutiny associated with his family dynasty.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden and Roberts settled the matter outside of court on June 21.
The private settlement avoided a messy public trial over the child support, especially because the settlement came just one day after President Joe Biden’s son pleaded guilty to two federal tax charges one day earlier.
Meanwhile, Roberts’ lawyer – Clint Lancaster – pushed for the terms of the deal to remain private.
“The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” Lancaster said after the settlement was reached last week.
“I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden but we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his,” he continued. “There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize.”
Roberts first sued Hunter for paternity and child support of Navy Joan in 2019. A DNA test later confirmed President Biden’s son was the baby girl’s biological father.
The two parties then reached a deal regarding child support and custody in 2020. However, last year, Hunter asked the court to recalculate the amount.
Roberts, a former stripper, worked for Hunter Biden at his Washington, D.C. investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, after the pair met at a Washington strip club in late 2017.
Navy Joan was born in August 2018 and, despite fighting for a “peaceful existence” for his daughter without the Biden last name, Hunter Biden has refused to acknowledge the 4-year-old publicly.