Hunter Biden Agrees to 'Build a Relationship' With 4-Year-Old Daughter After Child Support Slash
Hunter Biden is finally ready to meet his love child, Navy Joan. Years after welcoming a secret daughter with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, the disgraced first son has allegedly agreed to "build a relationship" with the four-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned, paving the way for President Joe Biden to play grandpa to little Navy.
Sources say that after Hunter, 53, agreed to begin a relationship with the daughter he denied was his until a DNA test proved otherwise, Navy's mom caved to slashing his $20k monthly child support.
Lunden not only agreed to lower Hunter's child support, but she also dropped her petition to change Navy's last name to Biden.
Sources told Daily Mail that the exes made a truce to end their nasty support battle during private talks this week, with Hunter also agreeing to let their daughter pick out one of his paintings each month, courtesy of her aspiring artist father.
"The idea is that Navy Joan will pick the art herself, she can hang it on her bedroom wall and feel she has something special from her dad. It will mean the world to her," an insider told the outlet. "When the time is right Hunter can present his work to Navy Joan in person, he can teach her about art and how to paint. It's a fun way for father and daughter to bond."
Despite Lunden dropping the petition to change Navy's last name, don't count Biden out of her future.
"As for the name, Navy Joan knows her last name is Roberts but she's also aware of who her father is. When the relationship is built she can change her name when she chooses," the source shared.
- Hunter Biden to Be Deposed in 'Laptop From Hell' Lawsuit Brought on by Computer Repair Shop Owner
- Biden Press Secretary Skips Out on 'The View' as the White House is Grilled About Hunter Biden's WhatsApp Messages
- Megyn Kelly Attacks 'The View' for Defending Joe Biden Inviting Son Hunter to State Dinner: 'It's Not Your Private Party!'
The terms of the child support settlement remain sealed, and Lunden's lawyer, Clint Lancaster, said, "These are financial terms that should never be disclosed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hunter took his ex to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. Lunden accused Joe's son of failing to disclose all his sources of income and was ready to fight. However, the two put down their weapons and, as RadarOnline.com reported, came to a mutual agreement about their settlement battle.