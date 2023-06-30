Hunter Biden Agrees to 'Build a Relationship' With 4-Year-Old Daughter After Child Support Slash

Sources told Daily Mail that the exes made a truce to end their nasty support battle during private talks this week, with Hunter also agreeing to let their daughter pick out one of his paintings each month, courtesy of her aspiring artist father.

"The idea is that Navy Joan will pick the art herself, she can hang it on her bedroom wall and feel she has something special from her dad. It will mean the world to her," an insider told the outlet. "When the time is right Hunter can present his work to Navy Joan in person, he can teach her about art and how to paint. It's a fun way for father and daughter to bond."