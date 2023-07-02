Callous: Biden Aides Told to DELIBERATELY IGNORE Hunter's Love Child Over Fears It Will Damage President's 'Family Man Image'
Top aides to Joe Biden have been allegedly told to ignore the long-unacknowledged four-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden because they fear it will damage the President's "public image" centered around "his devotion to his family," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In The New York Times' blistering profile about the First Son's fifth child, two unnamed sources said: "In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren.
"Several of the president's allies fear that the case could damage his re-election prospects by bringing more attention to a son whom some Democrats see as a liability," the report added.
It was revealed the president and scandal-plagued Hunter have never even spoken to the young child who the First Son fathered with 32-year-old Lunden Roberts, a former stripper whom he met in a DC club.
The pair settled their contentious custody battle this week.
“The girl is aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is the president of the United States,” the Times detailed.
"She speaks about both of them often, but she has not met them.”
The fly-on-the-wall comments from Democratic operatives indicate the Biden family has callously erased the Arkansas-born Navy Joan.
Joe and Jill Biden's seven grandchildren formally include Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts' daughter Navy Joan; Hunter and Kathleen Buhle's children Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy; Beau and Hallie Biden's children Natalie, Robert "Hunter" II, and Hunter and Melissa Cohen's son Beau Biden. But in April, President Biden told a group of children that he had six — not seven — grandchildren.
The decision to erase Navy Joan from the Biden lineage is seen by many as purely political.
“Since they entered the White House, President Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, have centered their family lives around their grandchildren, and have given them the benefits that come with living in close contact with the White House,” the report noted.
“But the president has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild. His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her now that the child support case is settled.”
The Times added: “President Biden has worked over the past half-century to make his last name synonymous with family values and loyalty.
“The strength of his political persona, which emphasizes decency, family, and duty, was enough to defeat Mr. [Donald] Trump the first time around, and he would need to keep it intact if Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024.
“On a proclamation issued on Father’s Day, Mr. Biden said that his father had ‘taught me that, above all, family is the beginning, middle and end — a lesson I have passed down to my children and grandchildren.’ He added that ‘family is life’s greatest blessing and responsibility.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.