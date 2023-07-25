Hunter Biden Sold Artwork to Democratic Donor Who Father Joe Appointed to Prestigious Federal Commission and Bong-Ripping Lawyer

This development came after a source from Morris' inner circle reportedly suggested to the Times that the artwork he acquired may have been a gift, but according to the person familiar with Hunter's account, Morris purchased the art via the gallery.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has been embroiled in a number of controversies. A "highly credible" informant told the FBI that Hunter and his father were allegedly involved in a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme with a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions, but the FBI's investigation isn't the only issue Hunter has been facing. Biden's son agreed to plead guilty to federal tax crimes in a separate probe.

Meanwhile, the fresh revelations about Hunter's art may be viewed as a contradiction to the president's pledge that there would be an "absolute wall" between his official duties and his family's private business interests.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.