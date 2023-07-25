Hunter Biden Sold Artwork to Democratic Donor Who Father Joe Appointed to Prestigious Federal Commission and Bong-Ripping Lawyer
The expensive artwork sold by Hunter Biden has come under the microscope again after it was revealed one buyer was a Democratic donor "friend" and Biden commission appointee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A new Business Insider report claimed Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, who hosted a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022, was a buyer, according to three people directly familiar with the embattled first son's account, as well as Kevin Hunter, the lawyer who was caught smoking a bong outside his LA home during a visit from the First Son last week.
Just eight months after Hunter's 2021 exhibition opened in New York City, it was highlighted that his father appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.
A White House official, however, said the appointment was recommended by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and denied a connection between Naftali's art purchase and her coveted role.
Hunter's work sold for a small fortune, as internal documents revealed a single buyer purchased 11 pieces for a total of $875,000.
"The gallery sets the pricing and handles all sales based on the highest ethical standards of the industry, and does not disclose the names of any purchasers to Mr. Biden," Hunter's counsel, Abbe Lowell wrote.
"Names of buyers are strictly confidential," gallerist Georges Bergès echoed in an email. "Any attempt to get them is illegal and will be reported to the proper authorities."
This development came after a source from Morris' inner circle reportedly suggested to the Times that the artwork he acquired may have been a gift, but according to the person familiar with Hunter's account, Morris purchased the art via the gallery.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has been embroiled in a number of controversies. A "highly credible" informant told the FBI that Hunter and his father were allegedly involved in a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme with a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions, but the FBI's investigation isn't the only issue Hunter has been facing. Biden's son agreed to plead guilty to federal tax crimes in a separate probe.
Meanwhile, the fresh revelations about Hunter's art may be viewed as a contradiction to the president's pledge that there would be an "absolute wall" between his official duties and his family's private business interests.
"Hunter Biden is a private citizen who is entitled to have his own career as an artist," a White House spokesperson responded in a statement. "We are not involved in his art sales, and any buyers of his art are not disclosed to the White House."