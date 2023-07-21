Why So Stressed? Hunter Biden's Lawyer Kevin Morris Rips Bong After Meeting With Embattled First Son

As this outlet reported, a "highly credible" informant told the FBI that Hunter and his father were allegedly involved in a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme with a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions. The insider claimed they were both paid $5 million each "through so many different bank accounts."

The FBI has allegedly corroborated parts of the informant's allegations in 2020, reported Daily Mail, citing a source close to the federal probe.