Why So Stressed? Hunter Biden's Lawyer Kevin Morris Rips Bong After Meeting With Embattled First Son
Hunter Biden's not the only one who appeared stressed before a report circulated that claimed the FBI corroborated details about his alleged bribery scheme with Ukrainian gas company owner Mykola Zlochevsky. Hours before the latest claims made headlines on Friday, President Joe Biden's troubled son rushed to his lawyer Kevin Morris' fancy Pacific Palisades pad. The meeting must have been stressful because Morris was spotted ripping his bong outside on his balcony as the former addict made his exit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, a "highly credible" informant told the FBI that Hunter and his father were allegedly involved in a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme with a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions. The insider claimed they were both paid $5 million each "through so many different bank accounts."
The FBI has allegedly corroborated parts of the informant's allegations in 2020, reported Daily Mail, citing a source close to the federal probe.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the California attorney was seen lighting up and pressing his lips on a massive clear bong. Unbuttoning his collared shirt and letting his shaggy salt and pepper hair fall in his face, Morris seemed to disregard Hunter's past by sparking the smoking device while the ex-crack lover was still in his driveway.
It's important to note that weed is legal in California.
The FBI's investigation isn't the only issue Hunter has been facing. Biden's son agreed to plead guilty to federal tax crimes in a separate probe. At the time, he was also battling his former fling — ex-stripper Lunden Roberts — over child support of their four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan.
Hunter begged the court to lower his child support payments, claiming his financial situation had changed and he could no longer afford $20k every month. After a lengthy battle, Lunden caved — but only after Hunter agreed to start building a relationship with their daughter, whom he's never met.
Some believe this will open the door for President Biden to finally acknowledge his bonus granddaughter — after ignoring her existence in the past, even after a DNA test proved Hunter was Navy's dad.