'New York Times' Accused Mayor Eric Adams of DOCTORING Photo of Murdered Police Officer Friend in Epic Lie
Mayor Eric Adams proudly shared that he held onto a photo of fallen NYPD comrade officer Robert Venable for years, claiming he tucked away the cherished keepsake safely in his wallet.
RadarOnline.com has learned that an explosive New York Times report contradicts that claim as sources have come forward alleging that what he had was actually a printed-out Google image that was provided by an aide and doctored to make it appear aged.
Adams' office has since come out swinging against that narrative.
"It is disgusting that The New York Times has chosen to have Robert Venable's friends and family relive the tragic murder of a loved one for nothing more than feeding its obsession with dissecting every single moment of Mayor Adams' life as the paper continues its unsuccessful campaign to paint the mayor as a liar," spokesman Fabien Levy declared.
"I still think about Robert," Adams had once said at a news conference at City Hall about his friend who died in the line of duty in 1987.
He recalled how Venable's life was tragically cut short following the deaths of two NYC police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem.
A week later, the public figure posed for a portrait in his office, holding a wallet-size photo of his late friend that was crinkled and visibly weathered.
RadarOnline.com has learned that employees were allegedly instructed to create a photo of Officer Venable, according to a person familiar with the request. Two former City Hall aides also corroborated those claims.
The aforementioned insider, who did not disclose their identity out of fear for retribution, alleged that Venable's image was found on Google and printed in black-and-white.
To further support Adams' claim he had kept the photo for some time, coffee was supposedly splashed on it. The report added that Adams frequently shares personal stories in an effort to connect to his working-class base.
"The Times' efforts to attack the mayor here would be laughable if it were not so utterly offensive," Levy fired back.