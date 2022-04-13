New York Mayor Under Fire For 'Taking Credit' For Catching Subway Shooter Even Thought He Called Police

James, 62, allegedly shot 33 rounds on the northbound N train from his 9mm handgun, ran across the platform with other terrified commuters, and got onto a northbound R train on Tuesday. He reportedly got off that R train at 25th Street in Brooklyn, and from that point, the manhunt was on.

After photos of James made it to local news stations, the alleged gunman reportedly called the police and said, "I think you're looking for me." He allegedly continued to reveal they could find him under the golden arches. "I'm seeing my picture all over the news and I'll be around this McDonald's," James allegedly told authorities.