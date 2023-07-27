Judge Instructs Hunter Biden to Stay Off Drugs and Alcohol After Plea Deal Fell Apart During Shocking Court Hearing
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was told to “actively seek employment” and stay off drugs and alcohol as part of his conditions of release in his criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, Hunter appeared in court as part of the case accusing him of failing to pay hundreds of thousands in unpaid taxes.
Joe’s son was charged with two misdemeanor charges of failing to report more than $100k in taxes from
As part of a plea deal, the first son was set to plead guilty. Prosecutors were set to argue Hunter should receive a sentence of two years probation with no prison time.
During the hearing this week, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, appointed by Trump, put the plea deal on hold. She raised questions about details in the agreement.
The plea hashed out by Hunter and prosecutors said that a gun charge that was being investigated would be dropped — as long as Joe’s son followed the terms imposed in the deal.
- Hunter Biden's Plea Deal for Federal Tax Charges 'Falls Apart' During Bombshell Court Hearing
- Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Federal Tax Charges on Wednesday
- Hunter Biden Sold Artwork to Democratic Donor Who Father Joe Appointed to Prestigious Federal Commission and Bong-Ripping Lawyer
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The judge had issues with the way the agreement was worded and asked the parties to revise it.
The prosecutors and Hunter’s team ended up leaving without a deal in place.
In court, the judge also grilled Hunter about his drug use and when the last time he used. He said he’s been sober ever since June 1, 2019 but was not currently receiving any treatment for substance abuse.
Since no plea was reached, the judge imposed conditions as part of Hunter’s release. She ordered him not to use drugs or alcohol while his legal team attempts to hash out a new plea deal.
Biden, who works as an artist, was told to “continue or actively seek employment.”
Joe has been quiet on the criminal case but has publicly shown his son support.
“I’m very proud of my son,” he said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life. This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump.”