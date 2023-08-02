‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE’: Donald Trump Celebrates Hours After Jack Smith Hit Him With Third Indictment, Tells Supporters He Loves Them
Donald Trump was in a good mood telling his followers “I have never had so much support on anything” only hours after a third indictment was filed against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Jack Smith announced a new set of criminal charges against Trump, this time over his actions on January 6.
In a 45-page indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors accused Trump of attempting to convince election officials to call the election for him despite the votes being in Biden’s favor.
Trump didn’t seem too bothered by the news. He took to his social media platform Truth Social to thank his loyal supporters.
He wrote, “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
Trump ended, “I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”
In a new indictment, it charged that Trump was part of a conspiracy to defraud the United States, “by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
The second charge relates to allegations Trump plotted a “conspiracy to impede” the election results from being certified.
The third charge relates to a “conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted, according to court documents.
At a press conference announcing the charges, Smith said, “The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
He added, “Since the attack on our Capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day. This case is brought consistent with that commitment, and our investigation of other individuals continues.”