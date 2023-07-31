‘Flawed Candidate’ Ron DeSantis Ripped by GOP Strategist Over His Tragic Poll Numbers: ‘He Clearly Doesn’t Understand the Game’
Ron DeSantis was trashed by one of his own supporters for being an extremely “flawed candidate” who has been unable to connect with voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Governor of Florida’s poll numbers have continued to drop by the week. At the moment, DeSantis trails Donald Trump by double digits and appears to be losing momentum.
The once-favored Trump replacement has been pushed aside as sources said even Rupert Murdoch’s attitude on DeSantis has soured.
In a new Rolling Stone article on DeSantis, the outlet spoke to Republican political consultant Ed Rollins.
Rollins previously supported ex-president Trump but then decided to work for the Ready for Ron PAC, which raises funds for DeSantis.
Rollins told the outlet that DeSantis was struggling because he “clearly doesn’t understand the game.”
He said, “I don’t think it’s the campaign’s fault at all; it’s his. I think he’s been a very flawed candidate. I know some of the people around him, and some of them are good, talented people.”
Rollins continued, “But every time he opens his mouth, he has a tendency to — shall we say — think out loud, and he clearly doesn’t understand the game. Iowa is not Florida, and he just doesn’t get it. … He’s not a particularly articulate candidate… and the skill you need to become president is typically being able to show voters you connect with them, and that you understand their problems. … It was a great skill of [former Presidents] Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, and my sense is that this guy does not have it.”
The GOP strategist accused DeSantis of having a personality problem. “He does not come off as warm and fuzzy, and when you get into these culture wars the way that he has, the vast majority of people don’t understand what they are. … That may work in parts of Florida… but not these other places he needs to win. That is not what sells,” Rollins said.