Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Ahead of Federal Arraignment, Promises MAGA Supporters ‘It Will Be Our Time’ in 2024

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden and the Department of Justice days only hours before he’s set to appear before a federal judge over the new set of criminal charges filed against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This morning, the ex-president raged on his social media platform Truth Social. He said, “Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself.”