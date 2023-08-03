Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Ahead of Federal Arraignment, Promises MAGA Supporters ‘It Will Be Our Time’ in 2024
Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden and the Department of Justice days only hours before he’s set to appear before a federal judge over the new set of criminal charges filed against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This morning, the ex-president raged on his social media platform Truth Social. He said, “Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself.”
“The Dems don’t want to run against me, or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” he wrote.
Trump will appear before a federal judge this afternoon on charges related to his alleged attempts to interfere with the election results before and during January 6. The indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team accused Trump of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; conspiracy against rights.
Trump now faces 78 felony charges in his three separate criminal cases.
Earlier this week, at a press conference where Smith announced the charges, he said, “The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.”
- ‘Jared is a Cooperating Witness’: Trump’s Son-In-Law Has Turned Informant Against Him, One-Time Fixer Michael Cohen Predicts
- Mark Meadows ‘Flipped’ on Trump: One-time White House Chief of Staff Turned Against Ex-boss Prior to Explosive Jan. 6 Indictment, Provided Feds With Evidence
- Fox News Host Echoes Jesse Watters' Theory That Trump Indictments Were Timed to Take 'Heat Off' Hunter Biden
"As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election,” he added.
Smith called the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th during the insurrection “heroes.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people," he said. "They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States."
Hours after the 45-page indictment was filed, Trump told his followers to stick with him.
He wrote, “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”