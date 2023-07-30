Donald Trump Furiously Denies Deleting Mar-A-Lago Tapes After Facing New Charges in Classified Documents Case

"MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH," Trump shared in all-caps to his 5.7 million followers.

"WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Trump's rant continued as he linked the current scandal to the investigations he has faced in the past. Drawing parallels to the "Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX," he accused his accusers of knowingly fabricating false crimes and then attempting to trap him on charges of obstruction. He labeled his adversaries as "sick and evil people."