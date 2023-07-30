Donald Trump Furiously Denies Deleting Mar-A-Lago Tapes After Facing New Charges in Classified Documents Case
Former President Donald Trump has once again taken to Truth Social to vent his frustration over the new charges he is facing related to the mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a series of fiery posts, Trump lashed out at the allegations while also raising concerns about election interference.
"MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH," Trump shared in all-caps to his 5.7 million followers.
"WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
Trump's rant continued as he linked the current scandal to the investigations he has faced in the past. Drawing parallels to the "Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX," he accused his accusers of knowingly fabricating false crimes and then attempting to trap him on charges of obstruction. He labeled his adversaries as "sick and evil people."
The latest developments in the case came on Thursday when Special Counsel Jack Smith filed three additional charges against Trump.
One of these charges accuses him of unlawfully retaining National Defense Information, while the other two allege that Trump and his co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, tried to delete the surveillance video footage from Mar-a-Lago.
As the former president finds himself facing these new charges, his reaction has been nothing short of combative. Trump has taken aim at Smith, President Joe Biden, and his political foes, sparing no one in his verbal assault.
The implications of these charges are significant. Trump, a prominent figure in American politics, is once again under scrutiny for his alleged misconduct.
The timing of these charges is also noteworthy, coming as the political landscape is already highly polarized, and taking place just before the 2024 Presidential Primaries kick into full gear.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's GOP rival and presidential hopeful, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, recently opened up to the idea of pardoning the former President if he were to take office.
In an interview with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, the Governor said, "I'm gonna do what's right for the country."
"I don't think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison," he continued. "It just doesn't seem like it would be a good thing."
