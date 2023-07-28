'An Almost 80-year-old Former President': DeSantis Takes Dig at Trump's Age

The Florida governor’s surprising remarks came on Friday during an interview with Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM program The Megyn Kelly Show.

Ron DeSantis took a rare dig at Donald Trump ’s age this week while discussing a possible pardon for the embattled 77-year-old ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Given your views on the weaponization of government, would you commit to pardoning him on any federal charges against him?” Kelly asked DeSantis on Friday.

The pair discussed the two indictments already filed against former President Trump, as well as a possible third indictment Special Counsel Jack Smith is allegedly preparing to file in connection to Trump’s purported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“What I’ve said is very simple. I’m gonna do what’s right for the country,” DeSantis, 44, responded. “I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison.”

“It just doesn’t seem like it would be a good thing,” the Florida governor continued. “And I look at like, you know, [Gerald] Ford pardoned [Richard] Nixon, took some heat for it, but at the end of the day, it’s like, do we wanna move forward as a country or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?”