Barricades were set up outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia as District Attorney Fani Willis nears her decision on bringing an indictment against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Excitement outside the courthouse on Thursday appeared to warn that an announcement was coming — and was expected to be serious enough that officials chose to roll out preemptive crowd control measures.

Trump has been at the center of Willis' probe into alleged attempts to undermine Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.