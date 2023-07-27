Barricades Go Up Outside Georgia Courthouse as DA Fani Willis Nears Decision on Donald Trump Indictment
Barricades were set up outside the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia as District Attorney Fani Willis nears her decision on bringing an indictment against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Excitement outside the courthouse on Thursday appeared to warn that an announcement was coming — and was expected to be serious enough that officials chose to roll out preemptive crowd control measures.
Trump has been at the center of Willis' probe into alleged attempts to undermine Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.
Between DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and now Willis, Trump's legal affairs have kept courthouse security crews on their toes.
New Yorker staff writer Charles Bethea shared a video from outside the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.
"Barricades erected outside the Fulton County courthouse now," Bethea posted on Twitter. "Looks like preparation for some big legal news…"
In the video clip, a massive, bright orange barricade divided the sidewalk from the street. The structure appeared to stretch well past the courthouse steps and continued through a distant intersection.
While its construction appeared sudden, the reason for the barricade was months in the making. Back in May, a small action from the Georgia DA signaled an indictment in the 2020 election results probe was likely coming in August.
As Willis marched forward with her investigation into the ex-president, she sent a letter to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville.
In her letter, the prosecutor requested that judges clear their schedules for the first three weeks of August and refrain from scheduling any trials or in-person hearings.
Despite July coming to a close, media attention largely focused on potentially Trump being handed a second indictment from Smith over the Justice Department's January 6 probe, but the scene outside the Fulton County courthouse stood to steal the special counsel's thunder.
A day before the barricades were erected, a reporter for The Daily Beast considered Willis' expected indictment Trump's "the most consequential — and imminent."
"An Atlanta prosecutor’s probe into the former president’s attempts to rig the 2020 election in Georgia is expected to shortly culminate in Trump’s third indictment — or his fourth, if Jack Smith indicts Trump again before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis," Joe Pagliery reported.
Pagliery made sure to note that "while any of the charges against Trump could land him in jail, the Atlanta case is especially damning and threatening."
The comment echoed previous reports that claimed Willis' indictment was expected to include racketeering charges against the 2024 presidential candidate.