Ron DeSantis Grilled About Awful Poll Numbers Against Trump: ‘They’ve Stayed There for About Two Months’

Donald Trump’s rival Ron DeSantis was questioned on air about his disappointing polling numbers against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Florida politician appeared on Fox News Tonight, where host Will Cain didn’t hold back when asking DeSantis why he’s trailing Trump so badly.

At the moment, polls show Trump leading by 27 points. Cain asked DeSantis, “Why do you think despite those successes so far, it hasn’t been reflected in your polling for your 2024 run for president of the United States?”

He continued, “And while Donald Trump is above 50% – in some of these polls, 60% – your numbers are somewhere between 20% and 10%. And they’ve stayed there for about two months. Why is it in your estimation the numbers have not reflected your success in Florida?” DeSantis attempted to blame the media for his bad polling numbers.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after?” he said. “Who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me. Who’s the president of Mexico attacking because he knows who’ll be strong on the border and hold him accountable and the cartels? He’s going after me. So, I think if you look at all these people that are responsible for a lot of the ills in our society, they’re targeting me as the person they do not want to see as the candidate,” DeSantis said.

Cain wasn’t done. He followed up, “I’m curious about the analysis of Ron DeSantis of why not yet [he’s] connecting.” DeSantis claimed his campaign was just getting started and the donors were pouring money into his run.

Earlier this week, Trump blasted DeSantis' campaign on Truth Social. “Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump wrote. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!”