Fani Willis Receives Racist Threats After Donald Trump Lashes Out at Georgia DA Over Expected Indictment

It was the same play, a different opponent for Trump. After being handed federal and state indictments by grand juries, the Republican presidential candidate was known for voicing his outrage against past and ongoing investigations.

Willis was no different and her office was not immune to Trump's attacks. The GOP frontrunner called out Willis by name several times online as he pushed his latest rallying cry, "election interference."

Trump claimed he was being unjustly prosecuted as part of an alleged attempt by the government to keep him out of the White House in 2024.