Fani Willis Receives Racist Threats After Donald Trump Lashes Out at Georgia DA Over Expected Indictment
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis was forced to warn staff to "stay alert" after she claimed her office was bombarded with racially motivated threats by Donald Trump supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Fulton County district attorney became the target of attacks from Trump and his MAGA base after she signaled her investigation into the ex-president's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results was nearing its end — and an indictment was expected to soon follow.
It was the same play, a different opponent for Trump. After being handed federal and state indictments by grand juries, the Republican presidential candidate was known for voicing his outrage against past and ongoing investigations.
Willis was no different and her office was not immune to Trump's attacks. The GOP frontrunner called out Willis by name several times online as he pushed his latest rallying cry, "election interference."
Trump claimed he was being unjustly prosecuted as part of an alleged attempt by the government to keep him out of the White House in 2024.
Willis, a Black woman, told her office that she had received threatening mail and emails containing racial slurs, which were reviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While the prosecutor unfortunately said the hateful messages were "pretty typical," she instructed staff to "stay alert."
Willis noted that as her investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election results, she expected to see an uptick in threats sent her office's way.
- Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News' Bret Baier in Late Night Rant Over ‘Softball’ Sit Down With Rival DeSantis: ‘Very Angry’
- 'RHONY' Newbie Erin Lichy Caught Donating to Donald Trump, Attempts to Walk Back Support: 'I Do Not Deny the Election'
- Marital Privilege: Judge Quashes Subpoena Seeking Melania Trump Emails in Major Blow to Alvin Bragg’s Hush Money Prosecution
Despite the nature of the messages and the very real danger they posed to her life as well as those who work in her office, Willis said she was focused on doing her job.
"I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job," Willis wrote in a memo to staff. "Please make decisions that keep your staff safe."
Similar to probes led by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, as well as the Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's missing classified documents indictment, Trump's fate in Georgia was left to a grand jury.
The Fulton County grand jury was expected to vote on whether or not to indict Trump by the end of August.
This was backed up by a letter sent by Willis to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville and asked for the court to not schedule trials or in-person hearings for the first three weeks of August.
Barricades were seen outside the Atlanta courthouse last week, presumably in preparation for a major announcement requiring crowd control.