Exposed: Trump's Mafia Ties, Ex-Prez Accused of Dealing With Mob Figures to Secure 'Big Deals' — Report
A mobster spoke out about Donald Trump's alleged shady business deals in his younger years, RadarOnline.com has learned, amid claims his infamous late New York City fixer, Roy Cohn, secured the public figure's "ties" to the crime world.
Before entering politics, Trump was pursuing a career as a real estate developer, at which time he allegedly used his connections to crime bosses, including Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno and Billy "Big Billy" D'Elia, to get jobs done quickly, keep the union peace on worksites and even grease sales of his book The Art of the Deal, a bombshell report from Globe claimed.
"Trump, when he did big deals, he didn't want his lawyers doing it," said Matt Birkbeck, author of The Life We Chose: William "Big Billy" D'Elia and the Last Secrets of America's Most Powerful Mafia Family, which hit shelves in July 2023. "He didn't want anyone else doing it. He did it himself and he did it with gangsters."
Insiders said he was able to benefit from the bonds forged by his late fixer.
"It all flowed from his connection to Cohn. He knew Cohn was in bed with the Genovese and the Gambino families and he chose to ignore it. Trump did, as he so often does, what's best for Trump," one source alleged.
It was claimed the 2024 hopeful was fond of negotiating directly with Mafia figures to secure the best deal possible. "He's just like he is on TV now, arrogant," D'Elia, the former head of the Philadelphia-based Bufalino crime family said. "He don't keep his word."
Another insider said that Trump was proud of his ties and wore his association with the mob like a "badge of honor."
"He loved being around them, negotiating with them and feeling like he was on their level," the tipster said. "He could talk their language."
Trump is now preparing for a legal war as he faces a third possible indictment after pleading not guilty in two other unrelated criminal indictments.
As of now, he has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan District Attorney's case regarding hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Plus, Trump was also hit with a 37-count federal indictment in connection to his handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. He denied wrongdoing for both.
One source said it's unlikely anything will result from his alleged mob ties.
"If anything, his association with mobsters will only burnish his legend with supporters and feed their perception of him as the strongman who will deliver them from all of life's ills!"