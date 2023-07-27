Exposed: Trump's Mafia Ties, Ex-Prez Accused of Dealing With Mob Figures to Secure 'Big Deals' — Report

Before entering politics, Trump was pursuing a career as a real estate developer, at which time he allegedly used his connections to crime bosses, including Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno and Billy "Big Billy" D'Elia , to get jobs done quickly, keep the union peace on worksites and even grease sales of his book The Art of the Deal, a bombshell report from Globe claimed.

A mobster spoke out about Donald Trump 's alleged shady business deals in his younger years, RadarOnline.com has learned, amid claims his infamous late New York City fixer, Roy Cohn , secured the public figure's "ties" to the crime world.

"Trump, when he did big deals, he didn't want his lawyers doing it," said Matt Birkbeck, author of The Life We Chose: William "Big Billy" D'Elia and the Last Secrets of America's Most Powerful Mafia Family, which hit shelves in July 2023. "He didn't want anyone else doing it. He did it himself and he did it with gangsters."

Insiders said he was able to benefit from the bonds forged by his late fixer.

"It all flowed from his connection to Cohn. He knew Cohn was in bed with the Genovese and the Gambino families and he chose to ignore it. Trump did, as he so often does, what's best for Trump," one source alleged.