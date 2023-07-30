Donald Trump Threatens to Primary House Republicans Who Refuse to Impeach Joe Biden, 'They Don't Do Anything!'

During a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 29, Trump assured his supporters that he would endorse the primary opponents of House Republicans who do not support his call for impeachment.

In the past, Trump has successfully influenced primary elections by backing conservative candidates against GOP lawmakers who did not align with his agenda. This strategy resulted in the removal of Liz Cheney, who voted for Trump's second impeachment, during the 2022 midterm election.