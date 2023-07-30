Donald Trump Threatens to Primary House Republicans Who Refuse to Impeach Joe Biden, 'They Don't Do Anything!'
Former President Donald Trump threatens to primary House GOP lawmakers who refuse to impeach President Joe Biden, accusing them of inaction regarding Biden's alleged corruption, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 29, Trump assured his supporters that he would endorse the primary opponents of House Republicans who do not support his call for impeachment.
In the past, Trump has successfully influenced primary elections by backing conservative candidates against GOP lawmakers who did not align with his agenda. This strategy resulted in the removal of Liz Cheney, who voted for Trump's second impeachment, during the 2022 midterm election.
Trump expressed frustration with the perceived lack of action from Republicans regarding the allegations of corruption against Biden.
He stated, "The biggest complaint I get is that the Republicans find out this information, and then they do nothing about it! They don't do anything about it!"
The ex-President also criticized Democrats, accusing them of impeaching him, indicting him, and rigging elections. Trump urged Republicans to fight back, calling for them to be tougher in their approach.
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims 'Radical' Democrats Want to 'Kill Babies' Even After Birth During 10-Minute-Long Campaign Speech
- 'An Almost 80-year-old Former President': Ron DeSantis Takes Dig at Rival Donald Trump's Age
- ‘One Man Crime Wave’: Chris Christie Defends Charges Against Rival Trump, Says People Like Ex-prez Usually ‘Commit Discrete Crimes’
The 77-year-old business mogul turned politician made it clear that he expects Republicans to take action against what he sees as "Democrat fraud."
He declared, "Any Republican that doesn't act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out."
Trump emphasized that he will endorse conservative candidates who are willing to confront this issue, asserting that they will win with his support.
In recent weeks, House Republicans have shown an increasing interest in pursuing impeachment inquiries into President Biden's foreign business dealings.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed his support for such inquiries earlier this week. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have also called for Biden's impeachment since he took office.
During his one-term presidency, Trump was impeached twice, once in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in January 2021 following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump recently attempted to use the Jan 6 indictment to claim that Special Counsel Jack Smith can't charge him for crimes related to his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
"How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!” Trump shared on Truth Social.
Trump's lawyers met with Smith's legal team earlier this month to discuss the case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.