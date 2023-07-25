‘Joe Biden Belongs in Jail’: Megyn Kelly Declares President a ‘Criminal’ if FBI Source's Claim of Bribes From Ukraine is True
Political commentator Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when it came to the allegations against President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly wasted no time telling viewers that if claims from an FBI source were true, the Democrat president belonged behind bars.
The FBI source's claims center on an alleged bribe offered to Hunter Biden and the then-vice president by a foreign executive. The bribe was said to be financial reassurance for action by the U.S. government to wrap its investigation into Ukraine-based Burisma and its associates.
During Monday's edition of SiriusXM radio's The Megyn Kelly Show, the host discussed the timeline of Hunter and Joe's alleged criminal activities with The Federalist's Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson, co-host of the Ink Stained Wretches podcast.
Kelly told her guests that the "timeline is coming together" on the "alleged bribe" before she gave a disclaimer about her argument for Joe's potential consequences.
Kelly addressed that the contents of the "confidential form" turned over by FBI Director Christopher Wray were unknown and acknowledged the liability of a "human source" that contacted her show with information about the alleged bribe.
"We don't know whether this form is true," the former news anchor said. "We don't know whether what the confidential human source was reporting to us is true."
Kelly noted that "what we are all asking for is an investigation" to ultimately determine if "Joe Biden is a criminal."
"We would like to find out if it is true," Kelly continued. "Because if it's true, Joe Biden committed a crime and belongs in jail."
An animated Kelly doubled down on her position and reiterated the high "stakes" of getting to the bottom of the FBI source's claims.
"Literally, those are the stakes. If what's in that form is true, Joe Biden is a criminal," Kelly stressed as she mocked Biden supporters, who brushed off the accusations.
"If true, he's a criminal," the host repeated herself as she unloaded about the accusations.
Kelly claimed Joe "took a bribe as the sitting vice president of the united states" and then "sold out our country."
The radio host added that then-vice president Joe "sold out" the American people in "exchange for the lining of his own pockets and those of his son," while noting claims from Hunter's ex-business partner Devon Archer.
Despite her fiery takes, Kelly noted that while it looked like "Hunter and Joe we're on some sort of a corruption scheme" they don't "know if it's true."
Kelly's claim followed Republican lawmakers backtracking on an alleged IRS whistleblower had "evidence" to prove their accusations against Hunter and his father.