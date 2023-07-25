Political commentator Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when it came to the allegations against President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly wasted no time telling viewers that if claims from an FBI source were true, the Democrat president belonged behind bars.

The FBI source's claims center on an alleged bribe offered to Hunter Biden and the then-vice president by a foreign executive. The bribe was said to be financial reassurance for action by the U.S. government to wrap its investigation into Ukraine-based Burisma and its associates.