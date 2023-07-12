Matt Gaetz Goes OFF on FBI Director Chris Wray in Brutal Hearing Showdown: 'Are You Protecting The Bidens?'
Congressman Matt Gaetz blasted FBI Director Chris Wray during his hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Gaetz expressed his outrage toward Wray after a series of rapid-fire questions about Hunter Biden and the FBI's January 6 investigation.
He grilled Wray about the alleged 2017 WhatsApp message in which Hunter mentioned his father's name and demanded payment from his Chinese business associate. They were also gathered to discuss claims about the justice system in America and "the weaponization of the federal government" against conservatives.
"Sounds like a shakedown, doesn't it, Director?" Gaetz inquired.
RadarOnline.com should note that President Biden has denied that he was present in regard to the message and Hunter's team cast doubt on its validity.
"In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes. Many media articles confirm that data purported to have come from Mr. Biden's devices has been altered or manipulated," Hunter's rep stated.
During the hearing, Wray appeared taken aback and flustered by his rival's declaration. "I'm not going to get into commenting on that," he scoffed.
Gaetz doubled down and asked if he had a reason for dodging the question. "You seem deeply uncurious about it, don't you? Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?"
"Absolutely not," Wray retorted, vehemently denying his claims.
"You won't answer the question about whether or not that's a shakedown, and everybody knows why you won't answer it," Gaetz said. "Because to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you." He noted how recent months have fueled distrust in the bureau.
"Absolutely not," Wray fired back.
During the heated exchange, Gaetz claimed the bureau was far more trustworthy under the leadership of J. Edgar Hoover. Wray retorted that recruitment is "up over 100%" in Florida under his watch.
"Respectfully, congressman, in your home state of Florida the number of people applying to come work for us and devote their lives working for us is up over 100% since I started," he stated.