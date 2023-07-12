Matt Gaetz Goes OFF on FBI Director Chris Wray in Brutal Hearing Showdown: 'Are You Protecting The Bidens?'

He grilled Wray about the alleged 2017 WhatsApp message in which Hunter mentioned his father's name and demanded payment from his Chinese business associate. They were also gathered to discuss claims about the justice system in America and "the weaponization of the federal government" against conservatives.

"Sounds like a shakedown, doesn't it, Director?" Gaetz inquired.

RadarOnline.com should note that President Biden has denied that he was present in regard to the message and Hunter's team cast doubt on its validity.

"In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes. Many media articles confirm that data purported to have come from Mr. Biden's devices has been altered or manipulated," Hunter's rep stated.