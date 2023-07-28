‘One Man Crime Wave’: Chris Christie Defends Charges Against Rival Trump, Says People Like Ex-prez Usually ‘Commit Discrete Crimes’

Chris Christie continued to trash his former pal Donald Trump — claiming the ex-president deserves most of the criminal charges brought against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lovett asked Christie, “Have you ever heard of someone facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues?”

Christie and host Jon Lovett discussed the news that Jack Smith was planning to bring a new indictment against Trump over his role in the January 6 insurrection.

“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes,” the politician replied. “And wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted.”

He continued, “And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct.”