‘One Man Crime Wave’: Chris Christie Defends Charges Against Rival Trump, Says People Like Ex-prez Usually ‘Commit Discrete Crimes’
Chris Christie continued to trash his former pal Donald Trump — claiming the ex-president deserves most of the criminal charges brought against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-mayor of New Jersey and current Republican 2024 presidential candidate unleashed on Trump during an appearance on Pod Save America.
Christie and host Jon Lovett discussed the news that Jack Smith was planning to bring a new indictment against Trump over his role in the January 6 insurrection.
Lovett asked Christie, “Have you ever heard of someone facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues?”
“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes,” the politician replied. “And wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted.”
He continued, “And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct.”
- ‘Not Very Encouraging, is It?’ CNN's Wolf Blitzer Annihilates Chris Christie With 10% Favorability Rating
- 'He's Not a Serious Candidate': Sean Hannity TRASHES Chris Christie's 2024 Hopes After Ex-Gov's Attacks on Donald Trump
- ‘Duke It Out’: Donald Trump Called Out by 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy for Refusing to Debate Ron DeSantis
Later, Christie asked the audience if they believed this kind of behavior was “appropriate for someone who wants to be president of the United States.”
During the chat, Christie said he believed the charges over Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents were proper. However, he did not agree with the criminal case over an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Christie said, “The prosecution of Manhattan is one that I wouldn’t have brought as a prosecutor. But do we want someone as president who is willing to pay off a porn star who he had an affair with, two months before a national election to hide it from the people who he’s asking for their vote for president of the United States?”
He added, “I think that’s probably conduct that we should be frowning upon.”