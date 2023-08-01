Marital Privilege: Judge Quashes Subpoena Seeking Melania Trump Emails in Major Blow to Alvin Bragg’s Hush Money Prosecution

As this outlet reported, prosecutors wanted Melania's emails as part of a felony case against Trump for alleged falsification of business records. The subpoena also sought to collect nearly one year's worth of emails between employees at the Trump Organization and White House officials.

They specifically wanted several email conversations between Melania and Trump's ex-executive assistant, Rhona Graff, as well as Graff's email communication with the former director of Oval Office operations, Keith Schiller.

But emails weren't the only history Braggs and his team wanted access to.