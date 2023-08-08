Donald Trump Baselessly Accuses Fani Willis of Having an Affair with a 'Gang Member' as Fourth Indictment Looms
Former president Donald Trump shamelessly accused Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis of being a racist who had an affair with a gang leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump issued the baseless allegations during a 2024 campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
The embattled Republican candidate took a break from bashing Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and turned on Willis as he addressed the New Hampshire crowd.
Willis' rumored indictment of Trump was at the front of his mind when he launched his tirade against the DA.
"And I probably have another where they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, they say racist," Trump told the crowd, presumably referring to Willis' indictment, which would be his fourth.
Next, without any evidence, Trump made a shocking claim that Willis had an affair with a "gang member" she was investigating.
"And they say, I guess they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member," the ex-president told his supporters. "And this is a person that wants to indict me."
Trump wasn't done. He continued his attacks as he whined about being unfairly prosecuted.
"She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office," the GOP frontrunner said. "What’s going on in this country is, by the way, wants to indict me for a perfect phone call. This was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine."
Trump appeared to be referring to an infamous audio recording of himself that was uncovered through Willis' investigation of efforts to manipulate and overturn 2020 election votes.
Audio of the phone call revealed a conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the former commander-in-chief claimed voter fraud, told Raffensperger to "reevaluate" election results, and referred to conspiracy theories toted at the time.
The secretary of state told Trump that he "had got his data wrong" and the results were legitimate. Relentless, Trump doubled down and said, "I just want to find 11,780 votes."
"Remember that call? That was a perfect call. This one’s better. This one is more perfect," Trump told the crowd.