Jack Smith Could Face Criminal Charges over Trump Indictment, Alan Dershowitz Claims

Dershowitz went on to clarify his stance previously made while chatting with Brian Kilmeade during a Fox News Radio interview.

"Theoretically, it's not going to happen, obviously, under the Ku Klux Klan statute that he says any people who conspire to deny somebody their constitutional rights is guilty of a crime," he explained.

He noted how Trump is being charged under the civil rights law used to prosecute KKK acts of violence, Section 241 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code.

"That would mean that Jack Smith tried to deny Trump his constitutional rights in this indictment," Dershowitz continued before setting the record straight. "I make that point not to argue that Jack Smith should be indicted, of course not. To make the point that the indictment is so broad, so wide, so all encompassing, it could include so much political conduct."