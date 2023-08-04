Meltdown! Donald Trump Demands Supreme Court Intervene Against ‘Weak Lawsuits’ Brought by 'Racial Left Thugs'
Donald Trump demanded the Supreme Court step in and act against the “weak lawsuits” filed against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The morning after leaving a DC court for his third arraignment, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to unleash the new criminal charges brought by Jack Smith and the Department of Justice.
He said, “CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country.”
Trump added, “I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!”
The former president wasn’t done with the rant. He then took on Fox News claiming they were not showing his recent poll numbers. At the moment, Trump leads his rival Ron DeSantis by double digits.
He wrote on Truth Social, “Why is it that Fox & Friends refuses to put up all of the polls where I am beating Biden, and DeSanctimonious is getting clobbered? He’s also down to me by 40 plus points, and not coming back. No wonder their ratings are way down!!!”
As we previously reported, immediately after leaving the court, Trump wrote, “CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!”
As we previously reported, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.
Trump now faces 78 felony charges in his three separate criminal cases.
Earlier this week, at a press conference where Smith announced the charges, he said, “The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.”
Last night, Trump's lawyer Lindsey Halligan trashed the indictments filed against her client. She said, "How can President Trump be expected to prepare for all of these trials at one time while simultaneously ensuring his right to a speedy trial in each case? It’s practically impossible, and everything that President Trump did was with the advice of counsel. Mike Pence is— he’s an attorney, and at no point did he ever tell President Trump that what President Trump was asking him to do was criminal behavior."