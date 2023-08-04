Donald Trump 'Pissed Off' That Arraignment Judge Did Not Refer to Him as 'Mr. President': Source

Donald Trump was reportedly “pissed off” that the federal magistrate overseeing his arraignment hearing this week did not refer to him as “Mr. President,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a new development to come after Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse on Thursday, sources who were at the courthouse reported that Trump was “irked” and left his arraignment hearing in a “sour and dejected” mood.