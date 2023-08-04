Donald Trump 'Pissed Off' That Arraignment Judge Did Not Refer to Him as 'Mr. President': Source
Donald Trump was reportedly “pissed off” that the federal magistrate overseeing his arraignment hearing this week did not refer to him as “Mr. President,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new development to come after Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse on Thursday, sources who were at the courthouse reported that Trump was “irked” and left his arraignment hearing in a “sour and dejected” mood.
“I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins reported on Thursday night. “He was, quote, ‘pissed off,’ according to someone who spoke to him.”
Collins continued, “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.'”
“That may not sound odd to anyone else,” the CNN host added, “but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago.”
Meanwhile, Trump rushed to Truth Social to tell a different story about his historic day in court on Thursday.
According to the embattled ex-president, he had a “very good day” despite being charged on four criminal counts connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!” Trump wrote on Thursday evening in his usual all-caps.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump appeared before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to be arraigned on four criminal charges connected to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into alleged election interference in 2020.
Trump was indicted by Smith on Tuesday, and the four criminal charges consisted of conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.
The already embattled ex-president pleaded not guilty to all four charges and is expected back in the courtroom for his first preliminary hearing on August 28.
"The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Smith said in his brief remarks after releasing the 45-page indictment against Trump on Tuesday.
"As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies,” Smith continued. “Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."
Trump reportedly traveled to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club shortly after his arraignment came to an end on Thursday.
