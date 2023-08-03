Donald Trump Stares Down Jack Smith in Court Before Pleading Not Guilty to Defrauding the Government
Embattled ex-president Donald Trump glared at special counsel Jack Smith as his 2020 election interference arraignment began, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, 77, traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to the US District Courthouse in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where he faced four counts of conspiracy related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump pleaded not guilty, but not before he made he feelings on the case — and special counsel — known.
After he was in the custody of U.S. Marshalls and completed processing, Trump sat in the courtroom and quietly stewed.
As he awaited for U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya to begin the arraignment, reporters described his cold demeanor. The ex-president was said to have knocked the table with his clasped hands — and proceeded to stare down Jack.
Before his private plane, dubbed "Trump Force One," even touched down at Regan National Airport, Trump issued a fury of statements on Truth Social.
In his usual all-caps style, the GOP frontrunner wrote he needed "one more indictment to ensure my election," before later posting that he was "proud" to be arrested.
"I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump posted at 11:01 AM.
Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election because he "was determined to remain in power," according to CNN.
As was expected, Trump's trip to Washington D.C. was quick. Because the one-term president had already been processed in the federal system, in his classified documents case, the process was quick.
Trump's motorcade passed familiar D.C. landmarks as the all-black SUVs made their way to an underground entrance beneath the federal courthouse, where U.S. Marshalls awaited them.
Once in custody, Trump's processing was underway. While Trump was not required to take a mugshot, as was the case previously due to his celebrity, he was fingerprinted and ordered to wait for the judge for the arraignment to start.
Trump was released after he entered his plea and was read the conditions of his release.