Embattled ex-president Donald Trump glared at special counsel Jack Smith as his 2020 election interference arraignment began, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump, 77, traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to the US District Courthouse in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where he faced four counts of conspiracy related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty, but not before he made he feelings on the case — and special counsel — known.