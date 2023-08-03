'They're Not Here': Trump Supporters Sprinkle Streets of DC Ahead of Third Arraignment

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz captured the media outlets lining up outside the Washington, D.C. courtroom, noting MAGA devotees were not coming out in droves, unlike Trump's prior two arraignments in New York and Florida.

"One of the things that I think has been remarkable in being out here this morning is that we're not seeing the number of Trump supporters that we certainly saw at the other two arraignments that I was at," the crime and justice correspondent told viewers.

"You can see some Trump supporters. This is where some of them have been gathering. They're not here," he continued.