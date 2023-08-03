'They're Not Here': Trump Supporters Sprinkle Streets of DC Ahead of Third Arraignment
Former president Donald Trump had a shortage of supporters present hours before he is expected to plead not guilty at his third arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GOP frontrunner's plane landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, where he is set to address federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz captured the media outlets lining up outside the Washington, D.C. courtroom, noting MAGA devotees were not coming out in droves, unlike Trump's prior two arraignments in New York and Florida.
"One of the things that I think has been remarkable in being out here this morning is that we're not seeing the number of Trump supporters that we certainly saw at the other two arraignments that I was at," the crime and justice correspondent told viewers.
"You can see some Trump supporters. This is where some of them have been gathering. They're not here," he continued.
Cameras panned to a man waving a partially star-spangled Gadsden flag while others sprinkled the street.
"I just also actually, Dana [Bash], I want to show you this is where the capital is. So this is how close we are to the capital," Prokupecz said. "Of course, the importance of that in all of this is not lost on anyone here."
Supporters could have been waiting to head to the location as the hearing before a federal judge will take place at 4 PM ET, the Department of Justice said.
Trump denounced the charges against him while taking to Truth Social ahead of his hearing this week.
"Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself," he raged.
Trump said that despite the challenges he faces, MAGA will reign triumphant and "it will be our turn" in 2024.
The former president has been charged with four crimes: one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.