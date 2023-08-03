‘Jared is a Cooperating Witness’: Trump’s Son-In-Law Has Turned Informant Against Him, One-Time Fixer Michael Cohen Predicts
Jared Kushner allegedly testified against Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s recent probe into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Knewz.com has reported.
In a shocking development to come after Smith indicted Trump on four criminal charges connected to the 2020 election earlier this week, Michael Cohen – Trump’s former fixer – suggested Kushner testified against his father-in-law in the probe.
That is the revelation shared by Knewz on Thursday morning – just hours before Trump is expected to arrive in Washinton, D.C. to be arraigned on the newest criminal charges again him.
According to Knewz.com, Cohen believes that it is unthinkable Kushner is not mentioned in the recent 45-page indictment against Trump for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election and inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“I think the more important thing in this indictment to look at is not who the six co-conspirators are, but rather, who is missing from this indictment,” Cohen said during an interview with CNN on August 2.
“Like, for example, you do not see any mention of Mark Meadows. You see nothing of Jared Kushner,” Cohen continued. “Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here?”
“He was there, he was on Donald’s lap from the day Donald entered the White House to the day that he left.”
Cohen's prediction of Kushner testifying against his father-in-law in a secret deal with federal prosecutors seems to align with the fact that Kushner appeared before a federal grand jury a month earlier.
During his testimony, Kushner indicated that he believed Trump truly believed the election was stolen.
However, Cohen goes even further in his allegation, suggesting that Kushner flipped and provided the feds with incriminating evidence.
When asked by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota if Kushner would cooperate against Trump, Cohen didn't hesitate to respond.
"In a heartbeat,” Cohen said. “You think Jared is any different than Donald? Do you think that Donald wouldn’t throw Jared under the bus in order to save himself? The answer is an emphatic yes.”
“I believe he is probably a cooperating witness,” Cohen added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kushner would not be the only Trump associate to flip on the embattled ex-president in connection to Smith’s latest investigation.
This outlet exclusively learned that Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under Trump, was a “key witness” in the federal grand jury convened by Smith.
Like Kushner, Meadows’ absence from the recent indictment suggested that he took “some sort of deal” to either “testify under the protection of immunity” or that he “acted as a cooperating witness" in Smith's investigation.
“The fact Meadows is not being discussed as a co-conspirator is telling in itself,” a source connected to the case told RadarOnline.com on Thursday morning.
“When a witness is called to testify before a grand jury, the individual can refuse to testify on the ground that his testimony will incriminate him,” the source continued. “But it is almost impossible to think Meadows invoked his Fifth Amendment right.
