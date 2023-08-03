Mark Meadows ‘Flipped’ on Trump Prior to Explosive Jan. 6 Indictment

Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, agreed to testify against his one-time boss in a “secret deal” with federal prosecutors, RadarOnline.com has been told.

In a blockbuster exclusive, we can reveal that Meadows was a “key witness” in the federal grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith, whose office handed down a historic four-count indictment earlier this week.

Trump will make his first court appearance to defend himself against the explosive charges on Thursday.