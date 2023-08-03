Mark Meadows ‘Flipped’ on Trump Prior to Explosive Jan. 6 Indictment

Mark Meadows ‘Flipped’ on Trump: One-time White House Chief of Staff Turned Against Ex-boss Prior to Explosive Jan. 6 Indictment, Provided Feds With Evidence
Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, agreed to testify against his one-time boss in a “secret deal” with federal prosecutors, RadarOnline.com has been told.
In a blockbuster exclusive, we can reveal that Meadows was a “key witness” in the federal grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith, whose office handed down a historic four-count indictment earlier this week.
Trump will make his first court appearance to defend himself against the explosive charges on Thursday.
“The fact Meadows is not being discussed as a co-conspirator is telling in itself,” a source connected to the case told RadarOnline.com.
“That is all but proof that Meadows took some sort of deal with Smith to either testify under the protection of immunity or that he acted as a cooperating witness.”
The case insider added: “When a witness is called to testify before a grand jury, the individual can refuse to testify on the ground that his testimony will incriminate him.
“But it is almost impossible to think Meadows invoked his Fifth Amendment right.
“Therefore, Smith had three options: challenge the privilege and call Meadows, waive his appearance, or consider a grant of immunity.
“The most plausible option here — given we know that Meadows did indeed testify — is option three. That is… Meadows flipped and turned against Trump!”
The source added Meadows did not hatch a plea agreement with prosecutors, as had been previously claimed.
In June, an attorney for Meadows vigorously denied a report from by The Independent that Meadows had entered guilty pleas to “unspecified federal crimes” — calling it “complete bull----.”
The RadarOnline.com source said: “Meadows did not plead guilty. Never. It is a misnomer to think he needed to plead to something in order to get some form of immunity.”
Becoming a witness against the former President is a “stunning betrayal” from the man who Trump handpicked to replace Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff in March 2020, a Trump insider told RadarOnline.com.
“Mark is considered a rat amongst Team Trump,” the source said.
“To Trump, Mark Meadows is like what ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano was to John Gotti. Trump believes Mark is a turncoat! He feels betrayed.”
The New York Times first reported that Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, testified before the grand jury. The outlet described him as “a potentially key witness.”
“For months, people in Mr. Trump’s orbit have been puzzled by and wary about the low profile kept by Mr. Meadows in the investigations,” the Times reported at the start of June.
“As reports surfaced of one witness after another going into the grand jury or to be interviewed by federal investigators, Mr. Meadows has kept largely out of sight, and some of Mr. Trump’s advisers believe he could be a significant witness in the inquiries.”
“Mr. Trump himself has at times asked aides questions about how Mr. Meadows is doing,” the newspaper added, citing a “person familiar with the remarks.”
Trump was officially indicted on felony charges on August 2 for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Smith said upon announcing the charges.
“It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
Smith and his team cast a wide net as part of their investigation into the one-term president; and they even questioned several senior Trump administration officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, before the grand jury that sat in Washington D.C.
