U.S. Capitol Police Lockdown Senate Buildings, Searching For Potential Active Shooter
The U.S. Capitol Police were dispatched to the Senate office buildings to search for a potential active shooter at the location, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While members of the Senate were not in session, the offices were put under lockdown on Wednesday afternoon as Capitol Police conducted a sweep of the area.
According to NBC News, two officers confirmed that emergency services were contacted about an active shooter at the Senate offices, though that report has not yet been substantiated.
Shortly before 2 PM EST, the official U.S. Capitol Police Twitter account posted about an active investigation following "a concerning 911 call."
"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," the Capitol Police post stated.
The agency asked for the public to "please stay away from the area as we are still investigating" and assured that they would "continue to communicate with the public" on the social media account.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Health Bombshell: Senator Dianne Feinstein, 88, ‘Mentally Unfit’ To Serve, D.C. Lawmakers 'Persuade’ Her To Retire
- Shots Fired Near U.S. Capitol After Driver Tries To Run Over Police
- Infant Sustains ‘Catastrophic Injuries’ at Indiana Home, Parents Arrested After Giving ‘Conflicting Stories’ to Authorities: Police
Minutes later, the account followed-up and instructed those who may be in the Senate offices to continue to shelter in place out of precaution.
"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."
A third post was made that reminded the public, "If you are in the area, follow the directions of our officers."
As of 3:43 PM EST, the initial active shooter report had yet to be substantiated. The agency's most recent update indicated that officers were still on the ground attempting to locate the potential shooter(s).
"USCP is still continuing to investigate. Please continue to shelter in place," the last post read.
The U.S. Capitol Police was the same agency who faced an unruly crowd of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
This is an active investigation.