CNN's Kaitlan Collins Fact Checks New Trump Lawyer LIVE On-Air Just Hours After New Bombshell Charges
CNN rising star Kaitlan Collins jousted with Donald Trump’s newest lawyer this week just a few short hours after the embattled ex-president was indicted on criminal charges for a third time, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s newest lawyer, John Lauro, appeared on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night at 9 PM.
Earlier in the evening, Special Counsel Jack Smith announced four criminal charges against the former president in an indictment connected to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The four charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
But according to Lauro, Trump did not commit fraud nor conspire to obstruct an official proceeding because Trump “was told” there was election fraud by some of his closest attorneys and advisors.
“What was not true was that there were states where ballots were sent out without people asking for them, where there were changes in verification, where there were instances where ballots were not being supervised, at drop-off places,” Lauro argued, according to Mediaite.
“The president was told, given advice that under these circumstances, the state legislatures have the ultimate ability to qualify electors,” Lauro added. “He followed that advice.”
Lauro also argued that Trump’s false claims of election fraud were protected under the First Amendment – a dubious claim that Collins quickly challenged.
“Let me stop you there, because if he’s saying that there was fraud, the First Amendment doesn’t allow the president of the United States to go and claim there was fraud when he was told there was not fraud and then try to subvert the election by overturning legitimate electors,” Collins charged.
“I mean, it says it right here in the actual indictment,” she added.
Collins also listed “all of the people” who informed Trump that his election fraud claims were not true – including former Vice President Mike Pence, senior Justice Department leaders, the director of national intelligence, senior White House attorneys, campaign staffers, state legislators, and the courts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday on criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election after he lost the election to then-candidate Joe Biden.
Trump was slapped with conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
He was also charged with conspiracy to impede the January 6 congressional proceeding that processed and certified the 2020 election for Biden. That charge was backed by the count of conspiracy against the right to vote and have that vote counted.
The final criminal charge against Trump accused the already embattled ex-president of obstruction for Trump’s alleged attempt to obstruct and impede the certification of the 2020 electoral vote.
Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges against him on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
