Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Fox News

Fox News Host Echoes Jesse Watters' Theory That Trump Indictments Were Timed to Take 'Heat Off' Hunter Biden

fox news host echoes jesse watters theory trump indictments timed hunter biden pp
Source: Fox News
By:

Aug. 2 2023, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Fox News host echoed a theory from colleague Jesse Watters about the Donald Trump indictments being carefully timed to divert from the news surrounding embattled first son Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emily Compagno implored viewers to consider the "political optics" while considering all of the factors on Wednesday's Outnumbered, noting how President Joe Biden was photographed lounging on the beach during his vacation while Trump's third indictment made national headlines.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host echoes jesse watters theory trump indictments timed hunter biden
Source: Fox News

"You look at President Trump, you see a guy with a 53.4 percent Real Clear Politics approval, or I should say, that is what he's garnering among Republican voters at this point in time," the media personality explained. "So, for all intents and purposes, he looks like he is going to be the nominee unless there is a big shakeup or polling changes."

Compagno pointed out how just last week it was revealed that Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges after a plea deal he struck with the government unraveled.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host echoes jesse watters theory trump indictments timed hunter biden
Source: mega

As we previously reported, the deal fell apart after his judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement.

Hunter entered his not-guilty plea until his team and the prosecution can meet to address the questions posed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

"Fast forward to yesterday, Tuesday, and you see a second indictment against a former sitting president," she continued, referring to Trump's second federal indictment.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host echoes jesse watters theory trump indictments timed hunter biden
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Fox News

This week, #45 was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, for which he has denied any wrongdoing.

He has been charged with four crimes: one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Compagno then brought up recent headlines surrounding the current commander-in-chief.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host echoes jesse watters theory trump indictments timed hunter biden
Source: mega

"But optically what you see is a president at the beach, a president going to dinner and a movie," Compagno went on, mentioning the reports about his night out seeing Oppenheimer. "So, you see someone whose political opponent has been indicted as he enjoys dinner and a movie, and it is, at the end of the day, his Department of Justice."

"And the timeline, again, just to underscore, so notable — that every time the Hunter Biden situation, and the corruption, makes the headlines, an indictment seems to drop — June, July, August," the Fox News host went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Mediaite reported on how Compagno appeared to have a similar sentiment to her colleague who previously shared his thoughts on the big political stories.

"The timing of this indictment was coordinated to take the heat off Biden," Watters said on Primetime. "This is the third time this has happened."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.