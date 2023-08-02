Fox News Host Echoes Jesse Watters' Theory That Trump Indictments Were Timed to Take 'Heat Off' Hunter Biden

A Fox News host echoed a theory from colleague Jesse Watters about the Donald Trump indictments being carefully timed to divert from the news surrounding embattled first son Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emily Compagno implored viewers to consider the "political optics" while considering all of the factors on Wednesday's Outnumbered, noting how President Joe Biden was photographed lounging on the beach during his vacation while Trump's third indictment made national headlines.