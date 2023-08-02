Fox News Host Echoes Jesse Watters' Theory That Trump Indictments Were Timed to Take 'Heat Off' Hunter Biden
A Fox News host echoed a theory from colleague Jesse Watters about the Donald Trump indictments being carefully timed to divert from the news surrounding embattled first son Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Emily Compagno implored viewers to consider the "political optics" while considering all of the factors on Wednesday's Outnumbered, noting how President Joe Biden was photographed lounging on the beach during his vacation while Trump's third indictment made national headlines.
"You look at President Trump, you see a guy with a 53.4 percent Real Clear Politics approval, or I should say, that is what he's garnering among Republican voters at this point in time," the media personality explained. "So, for all intents and purposes, he looks like he is going to be the nominee unless there is a big shakeup or polling changes."
Compagno pointed out how just last week it was revealed that Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges after a plea deal he struck with the government unraveled.
As we previously reported, the deal fell apart after his judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement.
Hunter entered his not-guilty plea until his team and the prosecution can meet to address the questions posed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.
"Fast forward to yesterday, Tuesday, and you see a second indictment against a former sitting president," she continued, referring to Trump's second federal indictment.
This week, #45 was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, for which he has denied any wrongdoing.
He has been charged with four crimes: one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Compagno then brought up recent headlines surrounding the current commander-in-chief.
"But optically what you see is a president at the beach, a president going to dinner and a movie," Compagno went on, mentioning the reports about his night out seeing Oppenheimer. "So, you see someone whose political opponent has been indicted as he enjoys dinner and a movie, and it is, at the end of the day, his Department of Justice."
"And the timeline, again, just to underscore, so notable — that every time the Hunter Biden situation, and the corruption, makes the headlines, an indictment seems to drop — June, July, August," the Fox News host went on.
Mediaite reported on how Compagno appeared to have a similar sentiment to her colleague who previously shared his thoughts on the big political stories.
"The timing of this indictment was coordinated to take the heat off Biden," Watters said on Primetime. "This is the third time this has happened."