Exposed: Documents 'Connecting' President Joe Biden to Hunter's Overseas Business Deals Surface After Plea Deal Falls Apart
A cache of explosive emails, photos, and other documents allegedly connecting President Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals was leaked this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Hunter’s plea deal for federal tax charges dramatically fell apart last week, Daily Mail obtained a cache of materials the Justice Department allegedly used as evidence to form their case against the president’s embattled son.
According to the outlet, the information forms a “laundry list” of “potential foreign influence violations” that span the likes of not only China, Russia, and Ukraine but also Mexico and other Latin American nations.
One alleged foreign influence violation was connected to an online gambling business both Hunter and Joe Biden were purportedly involved with in 2012.
“With the direct observations I had, it's obvious Joe was participating in the business,” an anonymous whistleblower who was allegedly on a call with then-Vice President Biden told Daily Mail.
“He wasn't passive, he was talking about it,” the whistleblower continued. “If I had to describe him, he was like a member of the Board of Directors.”
Business records, an archive of the gambling website, and numerous emails from Hunter's infamous “laptop from hell” that referenced the alleged South American online gambling venture were leaked this week.
Meanwhile, other newly leaked material from Hunter’s abandoned laptop apparently contained evidence linking Hunter and Joe Biden to Mexican billionaires, the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, the Chinese oil and energy giant CEFC, a Romanian criminal, a car from Kazakhstan, and a billionaire Russian widow.
It is currently unclear how much, if any, of the alleged material obtained by Daily Mail was used in the DOJ’s investigation against Hunter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this sudden development also came the same day Hunter’s former business partner and best friend – Devon Archer – appeared in Washington, D.C. to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee in connection to President Biden’s alleged ties to Hunter’s overseas business deals.
The DOJ came under fire over the weekend after the department ordered Archer to report to prison for a one-year sentence he received in 2022 after he was found guilty of defrauding a Native American tribe out of more than $60 million.
Biden’s critics accused the president of using the DOJ to intimidate Archer from testifying before the GOP-controlled House committee this week by ordering Archer to report to prison – although that apparently did not stop Archer from giving his testimony.
“We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee,” Archer’s attorney said on Sunday.
“In any case,” Archer’s attorney continued, “Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”
