President Joe Biden Relaxes on Beach as DOJ Works to Jail Hunter's Best Friend Devon Archer Before Bombshell Testimony
President Joe Biden was caught relaxing on a Delaware beach this weekend as the Justice Department pushed Devon Archer to report to prison before his scheduled congressional testimony, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden was reportedly seen sitting under an umbrella on Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Biden’s day at the beach came just one day before Archer was scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding the commander-in-chief’s alleged ties to son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.
Biden’s day at the beach also came just one day after Archer – a former business partner of Hunter – was urged by the DOJ to report to prison to begin his one-year sentence for a fraud case unrelated to Hunter’s legal troubles.
According to the New York Post, Manhattan federal prosecutors filed a letter on Saturday requesting that Archer start his one-year sentence.
The request came roughly five years after Archer's 2018 conviction by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe. Archer was ultimately sentenced in February 2022.
“[The DOJ] respectfully requests that the defendant be ordered to surrender, at a date and time determined by the Court, to a facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons to commence his term of imprisonment,” Judge Ronnie Abrams wrote in the letter to Archer on Saturday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Archer was scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee in a highly anticipated closed-door meeting with the committee on Monday.
Archer was expected to reveal details about the foreign ventures he worked on with Hunter and President Biden’s alleged involvement in those ventures.
Archer was reportedly set to testify that President Biden met with numerous Hunter business associates during Biden’s tenure as vice president, as well as provide information about the meetings he witnessed where both Joe and Hunter Biden were present – either in person or via telephone.
Archer was also expected to “specifically highlight” how Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors.
Although some Republican sources claimed that the DOJ’s letter on Saturday was an intimidation tactic meant to keep Archer from testifying before the House Oversight Committee, Archer’s attorney released a statement on Sunday indicating that Archer would still testify.
Archer’s attorney, Matthew Schwartz, also denied the allegations that the DOJ’s letter was an intimidation tactic.
“We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee,” Schwartz said on Sunday.
“To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation,” he continued. “In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”
While Archer is still expected to testify on Monday, his attorney is reportedly preparing to file a formal response to the DOJ’s prison request by Wednesday.
