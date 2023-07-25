House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Teases Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden: ‘We Will Follow This All the Way to the End’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy teased a possible impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as the GOP-controlled Congress continues to investigate President Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, McCarthy indicated the House will soon launch an impeachment investigation into Biden.
McCarthy discussed the imminent impeachment inquiry on Monday while speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, and the House Speaker cited an alleged $10 million bribe made to Joe and Hunter Biden by a Ukrainian energy company executive as the reasoning for the probe.
“The FBI kept this from the IRS,” McCarthy told Hannity on Monday night. “So, not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president.”
“When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about business,” the House Speaker continued. “He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now proved is not true.”
McCarthy also cited the “credible whistleblowers” at the IRS who recently testified before the GOP-controlled Congress about President Biden’s alleged ties to Hunter’s business dealings.
“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” McCarthy explained. “We’ve only followed where the information has taken us.”
“But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”
The 58-year-old House Speaker also accused President Biden of engaging in a “weaponization of government” not seen since President Richard Nixon in 1974.
“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end,” McCarthy proclaimed, “and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden came under renewed scrutiny last week after the FBI corroborated parts of an informant’s story about a Ukrainian oligarch who bribed Biden and his son Hunter with $10 million.
The Ukrainian oligarch, Mykola Zlochevsky, reportedly met with an FBI informant in Vienna, Austria in 2016 and told the informant that “it cost 5 [million dollars] to pay one Biden and 5 [million dollars] to another Biden.”
It should be noted that neither McCarthy nor his GOP House colleagues have admitted whether they have evidence President Biden accepted the alleged $10 million bribe.
Meanwhile, President Biden once again denied “being in business” with his son on Monday.
"So, I've been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same,” Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week.
“The president was never in business with his son,” she continued. “I just don't have anything else to add.”