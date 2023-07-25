McCarthy discussed the imminent impeachment inquiry on Monday while speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, and the House Speaker cited an alleged $10 million bribe made to Joe and Hunter Biden by a Ukrainian energy company executive as the reasoning for the probe.

“The FBI kept this from the IRS,” McCarthy told Hannity on Monday night. “So, not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president.”