On Wednesday, Pence addressed the media while campaigning at the Indiana State Fair.

"I wish it didn't come to this," Pence said of Trump's most recent indictment. "It will be up to the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this actually represented criminal conduct."

The indictment's 45 pages detailed the great lengths that Trump and six unidentified co-conspirators were allegedly willing to go to in order to illegally reclaim the White House.