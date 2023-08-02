Exposed: Donald Trump's Tense Christmas Day Phone Call With Mike Pence Where He Demanded VP 'Reject Electoral Votes'
In the midst of post-election turmoil, then-Vice President Mike Pence called then-President Donald Trump to wish his family a Merry Christmas but was rudely dismissed as the embattled leader focused on alleged criminal schemes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Pence addressed the media while campaigning at the Indiana State Fair.
"I wish it didn't come to this," Pence said of Trump's most recent indictment. "It will be up to the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this actually represented criminal conduct."
The indictment's 45 pages detailed the great lengths that Trump and six unidentified co-conspirators were allegedly willing to go to in order to illegally reclaim the White House.
According to the indictment section titled, "The Defendant's Attempts to Enlist the Vice President to Fraudulently Alter the Election Results at the January 6 Certification Proceeding," Pence took "contemporaneous notes" on his communications with Trump post-election.
One exchange listed occurred on December 25, 2020, when Pence personally called the ex-president to wish him Merry Christmas but was instead met with Trump's personal demands.
"On December 25, when the Vice President called the Defendant to wish him a Merry Christmas, the Defendant quickly turned the conversation to January 6 and his request that the Vice President reject electoral votes that day," the indictment stated.
Upon his refusal, Pence informed Trump his repeated request was outside the scope of the vice president's constitutional authority.
"The Vice President pushed back, telling the Defendant, as the Vice President already had in previous conversations, 'You know I don't think I have the authority to change the outcome'."
Pence ultimately refused to bend a knee to Trump and subsequently became MAGA voter's public enemy number one on January 6, after the ex-president called him out in several tweets.
"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted on January 6 at 2:24 PM, according to the indictment.
The indictment noted that "one minute later, at 2:25 p.m., the United States Secret Service was forced to evacuate the Vice President to a secure location," as insurrectionists chanted "Hang Mike Pence!" and "Where's Mike?" while scouring the hallowed halls of the Capitol.