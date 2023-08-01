Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America, is facing financial strain after its monetary reserves dwindled from a whopping $105 million to less than $4 million in a matter of only six months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development just hours after it was revealed Trump’s Save America PAC spent more than $40 million to pay the legal fees for the ex-president and his associates in the first half of 2023, it was revealed this week that the group is nearly broke.