‘Unworthy of the Presidency’: Mike Pence's Former National Security Adviser Slams Ex-VP and Endorses Trump Instead
Mike Pence’s former national security adviser slammed the ex-vice president this week before endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Keith Kellogg slammed Pence in a surprising Truth Social post published on Monday.
According to Kellogg, his former boss is “unworthy of the presidency” because Pence refused to defend Trump from Jack Smith’s newest indictment against the embattled ex-president.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith indicted Trump on four criminal charges last week in connection to the former leader’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation,” Kellogg wrote on Monday. “Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt.”
“His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country,” he continued.
“For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence,” Kellogg explained. “While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump.”
“It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump,” Pence’s former adviser posited. “Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation.”
“This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a [laissez-faire] leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.”
Kellogg also claimed that former Vice President Pence is “more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image” while Trump has “consistently put America first, prioritizing our citizens, our economy, and global standing.”
“That is not what Republican voters want,” Kellogg charged. “President Trump’s dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future.”
“I believe in the future President Trump envisions,” the former Pence adviser concluded. “A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kellogg’s surprising remarks on Truth Social on Monday against Pence came just days after Trump attacked his former vice president on the same social media platform.
Trump said Pence was “not a very good person” and had “gone to the dark side” because Pence did not defend him from Smith’s indictment.
“WOW, it’s finally happened!” the embattled ex-president wrote on Saturday. “Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side.”
“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest,’” Trump continued. “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”
“I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right,” Trump finished. “Sad!”
Meanwhile, a new poll published by RealClearPolitics on Tuesday found that Pence is currently in fourth place for the 2024 Republican primary and polling nearly 50 points below former President Trump.
