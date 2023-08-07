‘Not a Very Good Person’: Donald Trump Attacks Mike Pence, Accuses Ex VP of Having ‘Gone to the Dark Side’

Last night, the ex-president unleashed on Pence writing, “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side.”

He continued, “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”