‘Not a Very Good Person’: Donald Trump Attacks Mike Pence, Accuses Ex VP of Having ‘Gone to the Dark Side’
Donald Trump has ripped apart Mike Pence after his former VP spoke out against the ex-president’s recent indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his frustration.
Last night, the ex-president unleashed on Pence writing, “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side.”
He continued, “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”
After the weekend, Trump continued his rant this morning. He added, “I never said anything bad or even slightly inappropriate to Liddle’ Mike Pence. What I did do was make him, over the many people who wanted it, Vice President of the United States. Disloyalty in politics is alive and well. MAGA!!!”
Trump’s message comes after Pence broke his silence won Trump’s ongoing criminal matters.
Pence said the charges against Trump are a reminder to “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States”.
“Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career,” he added.
Pence initially avoided commenting on the indictment until he read the 45-page court filing.
Trump has been on a rampage attacking his political rivals and enemies as he racks up court dates.
Last week, he wrote, He said, “CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country.”
Trump added, “I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!”