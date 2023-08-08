Judge Presiding Over Trump's Jan. 6 Case Beefs Up Security Following Attacks From Embattled Ex-president
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case was forced to beef up her security this week following a number of attacks launched by the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Trump was indicted and arraigned last week on four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan reportedly upped her security.
The U.S. Marshals Service – which handles security for the Washington, D.C. District Court – confirmed the security concerns surrounding Judge Chutkan following Trump’s arraignment last week.
“Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS,” the group’s spokesperson, Drew Wade, told CNN on Monday night.
Wade added, “While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump targeted Judge Chutkan on Sunday morning on Truth Social.
According to Trump, there is “no way” he can receive a fair trial under Judge Chutkan. He also announced his plans to demand the judge’s recusal from his case as well as request a change of venue away from Washington, D.C.
“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,” Trump fumed over the weekend.
“EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE!” he continued. “WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT [O]F D.C.”
The Justice Department recently requested a protective order for Judge Chutkan after Trump published another startling attack on Thursday.
- ‘He’ll Violate It Immediately’: Donald Trump Won’t Comply With ‘Gag Order’ Issued After Jack Smith Complains About Ex-prez's Threats, Jesse Watters Predicts
- ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’: Mike Pence's Former National Security Adviser Slams Ex-VP and Endorses Trump Instead
- Trump Legal Woes Worsen: Ex-Prez's Deposition From E. Jean Carroll Case CAN Be Handed Over to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Rules
“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote on the same day as his arraignment in Washington, D.C.
According to the DOJ, such remarks from the embattled ex-president could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses” or “adversely affect the fair administration of justice” in the election interference case.
“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details—or, for example, grand jury transcripts—obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” Trump prosecutors wrote in the motion requesting a protective order.
Meanwhile, former President Trump also targeted Special Counsel Jack Smith over the weekend. Trump claimed Smith is “deranged,” “highly partisan,” and “very corrupt.”
“DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN “OPPONENT” CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN,” Trump fumed further in his usual all-caps.
“NO WAY!!!” the already embattled ex-president continued. “I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.