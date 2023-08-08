Judge Presiding Over Trump's Jan. 6 Case Beefs Up Security Following Attacks From Embattled Ex-president

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case was forced to beef up her security this week following a number of attacks launched by the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Trump was indicted and arraigned last week on four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan reportedly upped her security.