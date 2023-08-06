Donald Trump Attacks Nancy Pelosi Calling Her a 'Wicked Witch' and Claiming She Will 'Live in HELL'
In a recent Truth Social rampage, former President Donald Trump turned his attention to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, dredging up the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, and proclaiming that her "journey to Hell" awaits her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The social media attack comes amid Trump's ongoing indictment for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his confrontations with political opponents.
Trump's outburst was triggered by Pelosi's comment that he looked like a "scared puppy" when he flew to Washington, D.C., for his arraignment.
Trump seized the opportunity to respond, emphasizing that he wasn't scared and accusing Pelosi of making a mean and vicious statement about him. He went on to label her a "Wicked Witch" and a "sick & demented psycho" who will ultimately find herself going to Hell.
Trump took to Truth Social to tell his 5.7 million followers, "I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious."
"'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that. I wasn't 'scared,'" he continued. "Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husband's journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"
- Is Donald Trump Leading the U.S. Into Another Civil War? Russian Commentator Says Things Are Getting 'Really Bad'
- Ron DeSantis Gives Bizarre Excuse for Missing Donald Trump's Third Arraignment: 'We Had an Execution'
- Meltdown! Donald Trump Demands Supreme Court Intervene Against ‘Weak Lawsuits’ Brought by 'Racial Left Thugs'
The tensions between Trump and Pelosi have been simmering for years, with each constantly taking jabs at the other.
One notable incident that has resurfaced involved an attack on Pelosi's husband by a hammer-wielding home invader.
Trump faced criticism for his initial refusal to condemn the attack, which he later referred to as a "terrible thing." However, it is important to note that he was among those who propagated right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding the incident.
After Trump's Pelosi post, he pivoted to an all-caps rant about not being able to get a fair trial for his many criminal charges.
He wrote, "NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED."
"THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.