Donald Trump Attacks Nancy Pelosi Calling Her a 'Wicked Witch' and Claiming She Will 'Live in HELL'

The social media attack comes amid Trump's ongoing indictment for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his confrontations with political opponents.

Trump's outburst was triggered by Pelosi's comment that he looked like a "scared puppy" when he flew to Washington, D.C., for his arraignment.

Trump seized the opportunity to respond, emphasizing that he wasn't scared and accusing Pelosi of making a mean and vicious statement about him. He went on to label her a "Wicked Witch" and a "sick & demented psycho" who will ultimately find herself going to Hell.