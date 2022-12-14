'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.
Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court.
But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s life was “traumatic,” “full of abuse” and there are “more questions than answers” regarding the alleged attack against Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband.
“There is almost no person on this planet that has gone through so much suffering,” Gonzalez told Daily Mail. “If you look into his eyes, you can see he's such a sad person.”
“He often told us he was raised in an abusive home and would be physically abused by his grandparents,” the son continued, before claiming DePape’s grandmother once allegedly “dumped a pot of boiling water on him” in which “a piece of his clothing melted into his flesh and scarred him for life.”
Even more surprising was Gonzalez’s concerning claims that there is no proof his father attacked Paul and “that's not the type of person [DePape] is.”
“I'm surprised about the whole thing, there is still a lot of info that hasn't been given to the public,” Gonzalez claimed. “I have no clue what happened or how it happened. There are more questions than answers right now. Do we even know what really happened?”
“He isn't a danger to society, I don't even know if he even attacked Mr. Pelosi,” he continued. “For all that we know he was some sort of sex slave as Elon Musk pointed out.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk took to social media in the wake of the attack against House Speaker Pelosi’s husband to push a now-debunked conspiracy theory that Paul met DePape at a gay bar in San Francisco hours before the incident.
“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote in a now-deleted post – which Gonzalez was seemingly referring to – alongside a link to the also now-deleted story.
DePape is set to be arraigned in California on Wednesday for the state charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening family members of public officials.
The suspect was previously indicted in November for one federal charge of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and one charge of assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. DePape pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges.