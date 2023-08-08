‘He’ll Violate It Immediately’: Donald Trump Won’t Comply With ‘Gag Order’ Issued After Jack Smith Complains About Ex-prez's Threats, Jesse Watters Predicts

Smith pointed to Trump’s threats on social media. The Special Counsel said the posts could, “have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

Smith asked for a court order prohibting Trump from spilling details of the case.

“Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him,” Smith wrote. “If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

Watters told co-host Greg Gutfeld that the judge had denied Trump’s attempt to push back the deadline for him to respond to Smith’s motion for a “gag order.”