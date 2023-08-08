Your tip
‘He’ll Violate It Immediately’: Donald Trump Won’t Comply With ‘Gag Order’ Issued After Jack Smith Complains About Ex-prez's Threats, Jesse Watters Predicts

Aug. 8 2023, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

Fox News star Jesse Watters believes Donald Trump will immediately violate any “gag order” put in place by the judge overseeing his latest criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Watters made the revelation on Monday’s The Five where the Fox News panel discussed Trump’s newest indictment. The conversation led to the latest development of Jack Smith asking the judge to impose a protective order.

Smith pointed to Trump’s threats on social media. The Special Counsel said the posts could, “have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

Smith asked for a court order prohibting Trump from spilling details of the case.

“Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him,” Smith wrote. “If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

Watters told co-host Greg Gutfeld that the judge had denied Trump’s attempt to push back the deadline for him to respond to Smith’s motion for a “gag order.”

JACK SMITH

During the conversation, Watters told Gutfeld, “I’m sure if he does get the gag order, I’m sure he’ll violate it immediately. He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it.”

Last night, Trump continued his attack on Joe Biden, Smith and the Department of Justice.

He wrote on Truth Social, “Let’s see! My political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, tells Merrick Garland and the DOJ to indict and arrest me on bogus charges and accusations, trying desperately to steal the Election. But that wasn’t enough! He now wants Thug Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, to file for a Court Order taking away my first amendment rights, SPEECH.”

He added, “So, based on yet another Radical Left Hoax, I’ll be the only “Politician” in American history not allowed to SPEAK. THE NEVER ENDING WITCH HUNT CONTINUES. MAGA!”

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was hit with a new indictment by Smith and his team. In court documents, the Department of Justice accused the ex-president and his associates of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election results.

Trump still faces criminal charges in New York for his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

On top of that, a fourth indictment is expected to be brought in Georgia in the next couple of weeks.

