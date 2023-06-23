Real Reason Geraldo Rivera Left ‘The Five’: Veteran Fox News Star in ‘Knockdown Drag-out Fights’ OFF-AIR With New Network Favorite Greg Gutfeld
Geraldo Rivera alluded to the forces at play that cost him his gig on The Five — and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what really went on behind the scenes.
The veteran Fox News anchor and correspondent was involved in a series of tense off-air clashes with Greg Gutfeld, with one network source describing the tension as “knockdown drag-out fights.”
“Geraldo and Greg do not get along,” said the insider. “That is obvious to anyone who watches The Five. But what people didn’t see on television is how often that tension spilled over to off-the-camera.
“There is no love lost between Geraldo and Greg, that is for certain.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rivera surprised the world when he announced he would be leaving the top-rating Fox News program. He said he was remaining as Correspondent at Large “for now.”
“Geraldo was once the favorite of Fox — but he doesn’t have that role anymore,” added the source. “Greg is the new king of Fox News having dominated the late-night timeslot with his show Gutfeld!
“Being at the top of your game ensures you have network bosses eating out the palm of his hands! In this power struggle, Gutfeld won.”
- 'The View' Hosts Diss Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Over Joy Behar Attacks: 'Who is He?'
- Is Geraldo Next to Go? Fox News Abruptly Cancels Veteran Host's Appearances on 'The Five'
- Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Another television insider said, “When the tension between Greg and Geraldo spilled from on-air to off-air —and people were forced to pick a side —it came down to choosing between a Fox News stalwart or the future of Fox News. And Greg had the overwhelming backing.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox News for comment.
Geraldo had been one of the rotating "liberal" co-hosts on the panel show since January last year, sharing his role with commentator Jessica Tarlov and former U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Jr.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Geraldo — who will turn 80 on July 4 — alluded to a feud after his exit, revealing he decided to leave the show due to "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences."
“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”