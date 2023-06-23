Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Geraldo Rivera
Exclusive

Real Reason Geraldo Rivera Left ‘The Five’: Veteran Fox News Star in ‘Knockdown Drag-out Fights’ OFF-AIR With New Network Favorite Greg Gutfeld

geraldo rivera reason why left the five fights greg gutfeld
Source: Mega; @realgreggutfeld/Instagram
By:

Jun. 23 2023, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Geraldo Rivera alluded to the forces at play that cost him his gig on The Five — and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what really went on behind the scenes.

The veteran Fox News anchor and correspondent was involved in a series of tense off-air clashes with Greg Gutfeld, with one network source describing the tension as “knockdown drag-out fights.”

Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera reason why left the five fights greg gutfeld
Source: Mega

“Geraldo and Greg do not get along,” said the insider. “That is obvious to anyone who watches The Five. But what people didn’t see on television is how often that tension spilled over to off-the-camera.

“There is no love lost between Geraldo and Greg, that is for certain.”

Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera reason why left the five fights greg gutfeld
Source: @realgreggutfeld/Instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rivera surprised the world when he announced he would be leaving the top-rating Fox News program. He said he was remaining as Correspondent at Large “for now.”

“Geraldo was once the favorite of Fox — but he doesn’t have that role anymore,” added the source. “Greg is the new king of Fox News having dominated the late-night timeslot with his show Gutfeld!

“Being at the top of your game ensures you have network bosses eating out the palm of his hands! In this power struggle, Gutfeld won.”

Article continues below advertisement
realgreggutfeld
Source: Mega; @realgreggutfeld/Instagram
MORE ON:
Geraldo Rivera

Another television insider said, “When the tension between Greg and Geraldo spilled from on-air to off-air —and people were forced to pick a side —it came down to choosing between a Fox News stalwart or the future of Fox News. And Greg had the overwhelming backing.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Geraldo had been one of the rotating "liberal" co-hosts on the panel show since January last year, sharing his role with commentator Jessica Tarlov and former U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Jr.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

geraldo
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Geraldo — who will turn 80 on July 4 — alluded to a feud after his exit, revealing he decided to leave the show due to "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences."

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.